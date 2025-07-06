Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $683,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 232,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

