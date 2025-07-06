Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% during the first quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ISRG opened at $543.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $537.11 and its 200-day moving average is $536.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.82 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $194.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

