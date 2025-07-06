Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Boosted by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.1% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,512.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,970,000 after purchasing an additional 183,474 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $274.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.77 and its 200-day moving average is $217.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $277.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.