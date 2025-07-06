Maj Invest Holding A S Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Maj Invest Holding A S lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 3.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $82,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $725.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $222.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $617.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $603.73.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

