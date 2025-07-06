NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Sells 905 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,921,367,000 after acquiring an additional 754,395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,310,000 after acquiring an additional 571,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,085,000 after acquiring an additional 574,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,332,000 after acquiring an additional 756,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,443,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,278,000 after acquiring an additional 372,168 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.87.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.50 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

