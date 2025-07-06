Cloud Capital Management LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VB stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

