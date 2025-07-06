McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $360,000 Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.96.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

