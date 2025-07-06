Traveka Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Traveka Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after buying an additional 542,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,054,000 after buying an additional 52,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,498,000 after purchasing an additional 176,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.64.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

