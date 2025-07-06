Capital & Planning LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital & Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Capital & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital & Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after acquiring an additional 271,622 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,996,000 after acquiring an additional 229,857 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,376,000 after acquiring an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 621.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,371,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,217 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $674.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.22. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $675.80.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

