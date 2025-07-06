Capital & Planning LLC Invests $216,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $307.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $217.27 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

