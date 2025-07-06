Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 486,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,866,000 after acquiring an additional 32,749 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2%

JNJ opened at $155.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

