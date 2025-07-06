Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE&REC PRD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vision Marine Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Marine Technologies -616.85% -122.86% -68.71% Vision Marine Technologies Competitors -41.53% -78.87% -10.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vision Marine Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vision Marine Technologies Competitors 120 1000 1904 58 2.62

Volatility & Risk

Vision Marine Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $300.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,137.29%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies have a potential upside of 11.33%. Given Vision Marine Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vision Marine Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Vision Marine Technologies has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vision Marine Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.71, indicating that their average stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Marine Technologies $2.79 million -$10.33 million -0.01 Vision Marine Technologies Competitors $1.54 billion -$20.69 million -36.66

Vision Marine Technologies’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vision Marine Technologies. Vision Marine Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vision Marine Technologies peers beat Vision Marine Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats. The company also provides its products through website and distributors. It serves original equipment manufacturers, retail customer, boat clubs, and boat rental operations. The company was formerly known as Riopel Marine Inc. and changed its name to Vision Marine Technologies Inc. in April 2020. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

