NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR) and 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Head-To-Head Contrast

NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Free Report) and 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NextMart and 1stdibs.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextMart 0 0 0 0 0.00 1stdibs.com 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given NextMart’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextMart is more favorable than 1stdibs.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

67.0% of 1stdibs.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of NextMart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of 1stdibs.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NextMart has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1stdibs.com has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextMart and 1stdibs.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextMart N/A N/A N/A 1stdibs.com -22.69% -19.49% -13.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextMart and 1stdibs.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextMart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 1stdibs.com $88.26 million 1.15 -$18.63 million ($0.55) -5.18

NextMart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1stdibs.com.

Summary

NextMart beats 1stdibs.com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About 1stdibs.com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

