Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (LLYVA) and Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A
|N/A
|N/A
|295.76
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Competitors
|$15.03 billion
|$1.00 billion
|27.86
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
25.1% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk and Volatility
Profitability
This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Competitors
|5.62%
|9.28%
|3.99%
Summary
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A rivals beat Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A on 6 of the 8 factors compared.
About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
