Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Novartis by 30.3% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Novartis by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $121.90 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $257.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

