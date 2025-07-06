Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 112.5% in the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $59.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

