Rice Partnership LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 61.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,860 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after acquiring an additional 994,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,630,000 after acquiring an additional 511,699 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after acquiring an additional 486,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,118,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

IWM stock opened at $223.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

