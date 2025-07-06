Argentarii LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Argentarii LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $885,886,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after buying an additional 2,946,310 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,944,000 after buying an additional 1,913,120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 1,117,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 774.0% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 959,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,958,000 after buying an additional 849,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $137.30 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $139.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.61.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

