Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 3.0% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $21,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $81.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

