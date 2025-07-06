Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 57,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VNQ opened at $90.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.31.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

