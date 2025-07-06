Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VHT stock opened at $249.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.01. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

