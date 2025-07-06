AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after buying an additional 6,220,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,644 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,858,418,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after buying an additional 10,945,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $203.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.