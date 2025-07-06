Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.98 and a 200-day moving average of $234.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

