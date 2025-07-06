Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 427 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,790,941.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:WMB opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

