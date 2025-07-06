Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,728 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 34,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $4,327,607.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,568.32. This trade represents a 98.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,337,523.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,470.60. The trade was a 81.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,451,497 shares of company stock worth $186,110,685. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.22. The company has a market capitalization of $316.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.47 and a 200 day moving average of $101.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

