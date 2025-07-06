Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $566.53 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $566.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.68. The firm has a market cap of $516.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total transaction of $173,910.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,203. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,844.40. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

