REDW Wealth LLC Has $416,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

