HM Payson & Co. Sells 3,541 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,493,000 after purchasing an additional 521,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,171,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,585,000 after purchasing an additional 258,863 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,871,000 after purchasing an additional 87,766 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60,210 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,721,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.35.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

