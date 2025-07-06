McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

