Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,701 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.