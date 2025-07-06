Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Has $110,000 Position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,731 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $32.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

