W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total transaction of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,773.08. This trade represents a 56.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,050.49 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $888.75 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,060.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,038.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $2.26 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,123.13.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

