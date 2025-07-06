US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 904 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 904 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,300,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,823,000 after purchasing an additional 538,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,173,000 after buying an additional 64,260 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,272,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,009,726,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,076,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,588,000 after purchasing an additional 224,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $226.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

