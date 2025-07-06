Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) vs. Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Industries and Kewaunee Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Industries -58.04% -62.51% -49.67% Kewaunee Scientific 4.74% 26.02% 9.87%

Risk & Volatility

Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kewaunee Scientific has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of Kewaunee Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Scientific Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kewaunee Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Industries $10.71 million 0.69 -$6.45 million ($0.57) -1.13 Kewaunee Scientific $240.47 million 0.70 $11.40 million $3.83 15.39

This table compares Scientific Industries and Kewaunee Scientific”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kewaunee Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Industries. Scientific Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kewaunee Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kewaunee Scientific beats Scientific Industries on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers, designed to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubated shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and high/low programmable magnetic, four-place high/low programmable magnetic, large volume magnetic, and four-place general purpose stirrers. In addition, it offers bioprocessing systems, including cell growth quantifiers for biomass monitoring in shake flasks; liquid injection systems for automated feeding in shake flasks; various coaster systems and flow-through cells for pH and DO monitoring and analytical software; and multi-parameter sensors and dissolved oxygen sensor pills. Further, the company provides moisture analyzers, mechanical and automated pill counters, test stands, force gauges, and pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. Its products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie, Torbal, TurboMix, and VIVID brand names directly to customers, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks. The company's laboratory products are used in chemistry, physics, biology, and other general science laboratories in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial, chemical, commercial, educational, government, and health care markets; and technical products are used in facilities manufacturing computers and light electronics and by users of computer and networking furniture. It sells its products primarily through dealers, its subidiaries, and a national distributor. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Statesville, North Carolina.

