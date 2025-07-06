Next (NXCLF) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Next and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Next $231.65 million -$56.69 million -3.38 Next Competitors $3.48 billion $127.83 million 13.77

Next’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Next. Next is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next -15.19% -30.14% -18.25% Next Competitors -4.74% -1.50% 0.41%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Next and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Next has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Next’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Next rivals beat Next on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Next

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggests new lifestyles to people in Japan based on the refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move, which provides rankings and reviews of moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website. The company also provides LIFULL FaM that enables working mothers balance childcare with work while pursuing a career; LIFULL Storage, a storage space searching web service; LIFULL HUB, a shared office; LIFULL Fab for design and craftsmanship; and LIFULL Table, a gallery and open space for photography, exhibitions, press releases, and workshops. In addition, it offers LivingAnywhere Commons, a community to live; instant house products; Trovit, an aggregation website providing information on items, including real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and mail orders; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion. The company was formerly known as NEXT Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LIFULL Co.,Ltd. in April 2017. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

