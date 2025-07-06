Reviewing Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) & Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) and Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toyota Motor and Kaixin”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $315.45 billion 0.75 $31.45 billion $22.62 7.73 Kaixin N/A N/A -$40.97 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Kaixin.

Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaixin has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Toyota Motor and Kaixin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 1 2 1 0 2.00 Kaixin 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Toyota Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Kaixin shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Kaixin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Motor and Kaixin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 9.89% 13.01% 5.11% Kaixin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Kaixin on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers subcompact and compact cars; mini-vehicles; mid-size, luxury, sports, and specialty cars; recreational and sport-utility vehicles; pickup trucks; minivans; trucks; and buses. It offers vehicles under the Toyota and Lexus brand names. Further, the company provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards. Additionally, it operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information, as well as engages in telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

About Kaixin

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

