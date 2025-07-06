Analyzing Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) and DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) and DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viomi Technology and DoorDash”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viomi Technology $2.12 billion 0.05 $8.69 million $0.06 27.75 DoorDash $10.72 billion 9.44 $123.00 million $0.77 310.07

Profitability

DoorDash has higher revenue and earnings than Viomi Technology. Viomi Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoorDash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Viomi Technology and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A DoorDash 3.02% 4.39% 2.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Viomi Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Viomi Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of DoorDash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Viomi Technology and DoorDash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viomi Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 DoorDash 0 10 24 1 2.74

DoorDash has a consensus target price of $219.32, suggesting a potential downside of 8.14%. Given DoorDash’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Viomi Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Viomi Technology has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DoorDash beats Viomi Technology on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viomi Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products and small appliances, such as portable fans, rice cookers, water quality meters, water filter pitchers, stainless-steel insulated water bottles, smart toilet, and food waste disposals; and value-added services. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its online platform, Viomi mobile app, and e-commerce channels, including Youpin, JD.com, Tmall, Pinduoduo, and others, as well as offline experience stores. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Corporation. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. It also offers membership products, including DashPass and Wolt+; DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, which are white-label delivery fulfillment services that enable merchants that have generated consumer demand through their channels to fulfill demand using its platform; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. In addition, the company enables merchants to advertise and promote on its platform to acquire consumers. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.