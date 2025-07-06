iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,074.2% in the 1st quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 125,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 114,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $84.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

