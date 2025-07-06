REDW Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223,945 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

