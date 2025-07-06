Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.
Insider Activity at GE Aerospace
In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.8%
NYSE:GE opened at $246.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $263.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $260.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.94.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
