Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after purchasing an additional 83,149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

