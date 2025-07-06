Drake & Associates LLC Has $418,000 Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,842 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $271.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $259.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

