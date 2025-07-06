CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in CocaCola by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 152,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

