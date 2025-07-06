Bush Investment Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bush Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,620,000 after buying an additional 493,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200,707 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,576,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,832,000 after purchasing an additional 88,096 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,171,000 after purchasing an additional 171,953 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,993,000 after purchasing an additional 167,028 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $198.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.97.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.