Argentarii LLC Acquires 3,523 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Argentarii LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.5% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 196,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,707.28. This represents a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

