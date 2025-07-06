Argentarii LLC Sells 32 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Argentarii LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,678,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

In related news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $543.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $537.11 and its 200 day moving average is $536.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

