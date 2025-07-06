McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $286.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $287.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

