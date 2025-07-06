McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,127 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after buying an additional 2,296,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,002,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,332,803,000 after acquiring an additional 156,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,814,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,954,961,000 after acquiring an additional 619,619 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,366,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,103,603. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $237.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.