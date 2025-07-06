Compass Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after buying an additional 2,416,601 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,458,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $460,160,000 after purchasing an additional 463,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 432,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.19.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1%

NKE stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

