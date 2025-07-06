Nidec (NJDCY) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Dividends

Nidec pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Nidec pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 0.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Nidec lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Nidec and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nidec 6.41% 9.56% 4.99% Nidec Competitors 3.57% -15.55% 1.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Nidec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Nidec has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nidec’s peers have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nidec and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nidec $17.12 billion $1.11 billion 19.88 Nidec Competitors $2.49 billion $167.53 million 35.70

Nidec has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Nidec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nidec beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components. Its products are used for applications in robotics, IoT products, automotive components, home appliances, logistics/agriculture, information technology, office automation, mobile optical components, medical and health care products, housing equipment, commercial and professional products, industrial machinery, and processing/inspection equipment. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan..

